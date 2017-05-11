The first of four Clemson graduation ceremonies

Clemson University began awarding degrees to spring semester graduates Thursday morning at the first of four commencement ceremonies at Littlejohn Coliseum. “Graduation is one of the most special days in the life of a university,” President James P. Clements said. “This is a day when we celebrate your hard work and your achievements and imagine all of the possibilities that lie ahead for you.” The first ceremony was for graduates in the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences. Students in the College of Business and College of Education are graduating at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences and College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences will have a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Friday and students in the College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities and College of Science will graduate at 2:30 p.m. Friday. In all, 3,431 students are to graduate, including 2,749 with bachelor’s degrees, 596 with master’s degrees and 86 with doctorates.

