The Marines are coming!

The Marines make their annual entry into Oconee County the week of June 19 for R-and-R—rest and relaxation. The police and more than 200 motorcycles decorated with patriotic colors and flags will provide the escort for a parade that starts in Easley, makes its way thru Liberty, Norris, Central, Clemson and, finally, on 123 into Oconee County. At Seneca’s East End intersection, the Marines and the Navy corpsmen turn onto 130 for three days of R-and-R on Lake Keowee. If you live anywhere along the route you are urged to show your colors and wave flags. They will leave Easley at 2:15 pm and be in the Clemson area at approximately 3:00pm

