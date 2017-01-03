“The Marvel in the Mountain” is topic for January 12 meeting

What’s called “the marvel in the mountain” will be addressed during the first meeting of the year for an Oconee County business group. Those attending the meeting of the Economic Alliance Business Forum will hear about Duke Energy’s Bad Creek hydro project. Guest speaker will be Eddie Duncan, technical supervisor for the Bad Creek. Last fall Duke announced plans to expand the pumped storage, a project to be finished in 2023. The pumped storage facility operates nearly 500 feet below ground and produces 1,065 megawatts, using water that flows through the mountain into Lake Jocassee. The meeting will be 8 o’clock Thursday morning, January 12 at Thrift Development near Seneca. The public is encouraged to attend.

