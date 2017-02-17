The mysterious Holsonback death 20 years later

Monday will be the 20th year since the body of a Clemson student was found floating in Lake Hartwell. The homicide of Brooke Holsonback has remained one of the oddest and, perhaps, perplexing Oconee County cold cases. There is a task force dedicated to identifying and catching who was responsible for her death. The Clemson freshman from Prosperity was last seen February 19, 1997 when she went “mud-bogging” with two male students near Seneca. The next afternoon a construction worker found the body a mile from the campus and two miles from where she was last seen alive. The task force consists of the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, the Clemson police, SLED, and the FBI. Its members are consulting criminal profilers who are considered experts in violent crime. The investigators are hopeful about forensic evidence that has been re-submitted to the state’s forensic lab. If you know anything that can help solve this 20-year old crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 638-4111.

