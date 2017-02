Two meetings tomorrow for the new Oconee County Council. The agenda for 8:30 in tomorrow morning calls for the council to select a replacement for Beth Hulse, who resigned as Clerk to Council and took a job in the private sector. After that special meeting, the council is to convene a retreat meeting where the agenda calls for a financial analysis by administrator Scott Moulder and presentations on Destination Oconee and the Agricultural Advisory Board.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+