Theft of truck leads to weekend arrest

A man parked his pickup truck and went into an Oconee convenience store. When he came out, the truck was missing. That led to the arrest by the Sheriff’s Office last night of a 32-year old resident of Foxwood Hills. Law enforcement records show Timothy Bryan Turner charged with grand larceny of a 1999 Ford Ranger XLT extended cab pickup truck, valued at $2,500. A deputy discovered that the victim and Turner had driven to a convenience store on S. Highway 11 and the victim went into the store to purchase some items. While the victim was inside the store, Turner allegedly left the parking lot with the victim’s vehicle without the victim’s permission.

