Thelma Barton

Spartanburg – Thelma Jean Edwards Barton, 82, widow of the late Heyward Barton, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Magnolia Manor in Spartanburg. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Friday, June 2, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oconee Memorial Park. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted or memorials in her memory may be made to Reedy Fork Baptist Church, 115 E Reedy Fork Rd, Seneca, SC 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

