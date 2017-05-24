Thievery on the South Union Road

Someone took a utility trailer last week on South Union Road. And the Oconee Sheriff’s Office said the public may be able to provide valuable information that will allow the victim to be re-united with his property. The theft occurred Monday, May 15 and involved a 6 x 12 white in color enclosed utility trailer made by Continental. It features both side and back doors. The investigator believes the trailer was taken April 28 or 29. If you have any information regarding the theft of this utility trailer, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP. You don’t have to give your name when you called Crimestoppers and all information given is confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

