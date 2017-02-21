Thieves raid vacant manufacturing plant

Someone got inside the vacant golf ball plant near Westminster and took, office furniture, electronics and golf equipment, and the Oconee Sheriff’s Office appeals to the public for information that can help solve the burglary. The crime was reported February 10 at the former Maxfli plant on 123. A roll door to the building had been opened. Investigators do not have a definitive time table on when the burglary and larceny occurred. First estimates place the monetary amount of items that were taken around $23,650. If you have information you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP. You don’t have to give your name and all information given is confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

