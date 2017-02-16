Thomas Alexander to pinch hit for Governor McMaster

Senator Thomas Alexander is the replacement speaker for tomorrow’s “State of Oconee” luncheon at the West-Oak Middle School. He’ll take the place on the program which Governor Henry McMaster has vacated. The new governor’s presence is required tomorrow in Charleston for the visit by President Donald Trump to the Port City. Others who will make remarks at tomorrow’s Oconee luncheon are Richard Blackwell of the Oconee Economic Alliance and Ken Sloan of Mountain Lakes Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We regret that the Governor will be unable to join us this Friday, but we certainly understand his priorities. We hope that we will be able to get him back on our schedule for another event later this year” said Vanessa Penton, Executive Director of the Oconee Chamber of Commerce. “However, we remain very excited to hear from Senator Alexander along with updates from our economic development and tourism leaders.” Tickets are still available online at www.OconeeChamberSC.org.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+