Westminster, SC — Thomas Duncan Grant, 57, husband of Lisa Galbreath Grant, of 1195 Doyle Street, Westminster, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Golden Corner Church. Burial will follow at Oconee Memorial Park with military honors. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Sunday, prior to the service at Golden Corner Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideon Memorial Bible Chairman, West Oconee Gideon’s, P.O. Box 237, Walhalla, SC 29691; or Shade Tree Ministries, 616 Lighthouse Court, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

