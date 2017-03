Thomas Wesley “Zero” Brooks, 80 of 205 Carter St. Seneca, SC went to

be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday March 5th, 2017 at St. Francis

Hospital in Greenville. Graveside services will be

held 2:00pm Wednesday March 8th, 2017 at Courtenay Memorial Gardens,

with Rev. Terry Carver officiating, the family will be receiving friends

one hour prior at the Brown-Oglesby Funeral Home.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+