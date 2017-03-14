THOMPSON NAMED NEW PRINCIPAL OF FAIR OAK ELEMENTARY

At Monday night’s work session meeting of the Board of Trustees for the School District of Oconee County (SDOC), the board accepted the recommendation of David W. Thompson as the new principal of Fair Oak Elementary. The effective date of this appointment is July 1, 2017. Thompson has 13 years of experience as a teacher and administrator. He is currently the Assistant Principal at Blue Ridge Elementary School. Thompson holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina – Spartanburg and a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Anderson University. “I am very humbled to have been selected to be principal at Fair Oak Elementary School. My family and I are excited about the opportunity to work closely with this great community and school. I am looking forward to beginning this relationship with all the Warriors very soon,” said Thompson.

