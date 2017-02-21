Three arrested in Oconee waive extradition to Georgia

More information has been released about the three people arrested in Oconee County after being wanted in neighboring Stephens County, Georgia. Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley said they were three of four people wanted as the result of an incident at a home. “Upon deputies’ arrival, the complainant stated that her front door had been kicked in by ‘four individuals’,” said Shirley. “The complainant went on to say that the four individuals entered the home by brandishing a knife and forced the occupants, mostly juveniles, to the rear of the home. That is when the four suspects singled out and physically assaulted a 16-year-old male juvenile. The suspects fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. The juvenile was later transported by EMS to the Stephens County Hospital for treatment of his injuries.” He said through that process, investigators identified four suspected intruders, 31-year-old Clara Leeann Palmer, 32-year-old Andrew Thomas Epps, 28-year-old Shane Nicholas Roberts, and 31-year-old James Douglas Roberts, all of Toccoa. WNEG Radio in Toccoa quoted Shirley as saying, “Shane Roberts was arrested later that night on an unrelated warrant, and the other three fled the area….” An anonymous tip provided authorities with a possible location for the other three suspects .That information led authorities to Oconee County, South Carolina, where they met with the Sheriff’s Office there. “The three fugitives were in a secluded area about a mile into the woods of US 76 at a remote camp spot on the Chattooga River in Oconee County, South Carolina,” said Shirley. “With the assistance of investigators with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service, the three suspects were arrested without incident while sleeping in a tent.” All four suspects were charged with Burglary, Cruelty to Children, Aggravated Assault, and seven counts of False Imprisonment. Palmer also faces a charge of Terroristic Threats. After having waived extradition, all four were transported back to Stephens County.

