Three economic development projects are “wins”

Soon there will come an announcement from Columbia that Oconee County will keep an employer that originated operations in the county more than 60 years ago. For now, however, the Oconee Economic Alliance has code-named the project “Goggles.” Goggles could have moved to Florida, but Richard Blackwell says it is staying in Oconee County, with the County Council set to soon give final approval to a fee agreement with the company. According to Blackwell, it’s going to mean a $4 million investment, 15 to 20 news jobs, and the retention of 60 Oconee jobs. Two other “wins” proclaimed today by Blackwell are projects involving two other existing Oconee manufacturers. One is consolidating operations from a Kentucky location; the other, the move of a new business line from the Midwest to an Oconee location.

