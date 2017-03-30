Three government bodies to meet about Pioneer

Three meetings have been set today and tomorrow as efforts apparently intensify to persuade Pioneer Rural Water District to back out of its contract to build a treatment plant. The city councils in Seneca and Westminster are scheduled to hold separate, private meetings this afternoon and evening, with the caveat that they may act afterward in their open sessions. The two cities are the wholesale suppliers of Pioneer Rural Water and their contracts are jeopardized by the treatment plant project. Oconee County Council has scheduled a meeting tomorrow afternoon to talk about the treatment plant.

