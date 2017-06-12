Three mental health counselors resign

Three mental health counselors for the Oconee School District have quit their jobs—leaving the district with openings before the start of the new year in August. Dr. Michael Thorsland, superintendent, announced the resignations during this afternoon’s annual planning session of the county trustees. No reasons were given during the discussion. Thorsland said the plan is to ask the state Department of Mental Health if it will contract the services of four professionals, so that they can work alongside the remaining four counselors on the district’s payroll.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+