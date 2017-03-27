Three meth labs found, one “cooking”

The Seneca police say a man had something up his sleeve–a cooking meth lab. The police say they found a man walking along W-S 4th Street around 3 o’clock yesterday morning. That man was eventually arrested and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine second offense. According to police, suspect David Allen Berry, 24-year old Seneca resident, carried backpack in which the police found two active one-pot meth labs. Later, the police say, a third meth lab, which was starting to cook, was removed from the suspect’s clothing. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of W-S 4th—an Adams subdivision neighborhood where police say vehicle break-ins had occurred earlier.

