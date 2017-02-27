Three perish in Sunday night home fires

Oconee County authorities say three people have died in homes fires last night near Seneca and Walhalla. Coroner Karl Addis says the bodies of two of the victims were found in a home on Brooksmore Road near Walhalla. A third person was found in a home on the Seneca Creek Road near the Oconee Airport. This morning Addis said he will make further announcements as to the identities of the three people. Shortly after 9 last night, Oconee 9-1-1 received reports of a Walhalla area home fire on the Brooksmore Road in the vicinity of Stribling Shoals Road. Charlie King, county fire chief, said fire fighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. Nearly three hours later, 9-1-1 received calls about a home fire on the Seneca Creek Road. Fire fighters needed 20 minutes to put a stop to that fire, but King quoted neighbors and family members as saying one adult male in that home was unaccounted for.

