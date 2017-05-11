Three West-Oak High students to attend elite school

Three West Oak High students will attend an elite residential high school starting this fall. Frankie Hawkesworth will attend the Governor’s School for Arts and Humanities and focus on music. Jacob Nalley and Riley LePere will attend the Governor’s School for Math and Science. South Carolina has two public residential Governor’s Schools that serve the state. The Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities is in Greenville. The school accepts artistically talented students in creative writing, dance, drama, music, or visual arts. The Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics is located in Hartsville. That school is for academically advanced juniors and seniors and offers a STEM-based curriculum.

