Three zoning appeals are to be heard tonight by a regulatory board at Seneca. The city board of appeals will hold hearings at City Hall starting at 6 o’clock. The following appeals will be heard: 242 Lee Lane, applicant Flay Dalrymple; 716 By-Pass 123, property owner, Kishyam LLC; and 502 Loba Court, property owner Robert Loftin.

