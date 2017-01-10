Tigers Clinch National Title

The Clemson Tigers stunned the Alabama Crimson Tide with a touchdown in the final second of the game to win the CFP Championship in upset fashion Monday night. Deshaun Watson finished 36 of 56 for 420 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a takedown of the top-ranked Crimson Tide, 35-31. Alabama went up 24-14 at the end of the third quarter only to have Clemson come back and score in the first minute of the fourth quarter, then go ahead at 4:38 on a touchdown run from Wayne Gallman. Alabama retook the lead when Jalen Hurts ran 30 yards for the score. With a second to go in the game, Watson, who confirmed his intention to enter the NFL draft after the game, found Hunter Renfrow for the game-winner to give the Tigers their first national championship since 1981. Before Monday’s loss, Alabama coach Nick Saban was 97-0 when leading by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter. With the win, Clemson, this season, has notched victories over the last seven national champions (Alabama (4), Florida State, Auburn, and Ohio State).

