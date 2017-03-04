Tigers to receive the key to Pickens County

Pickens County Council will honor the Clemson football Tigers by presenting the Key to the County during a ceremony Monday that will not be open to the public. According to Pickens County Council, Monday’s ceremony in Clemson will be private–at the request of the university. The Key to Pickens County will recognize the tigers for their 2016 championship season and the work that the players, coaches, and staff put in. Before the ceremony, County Council will hold a separate special called meeting at the Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 PM that is open to the public.

