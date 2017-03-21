Timothy King

Seneca – Timothy Scott King, 52, of 2001 Sunset Drive, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Thursday, March 23, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

VK Facebook Twitter Google+