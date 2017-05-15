Tip of the cap to Bob Brock

A retiring Oconee County election leader is being credited with a smooth hand to help guide the election process over decades. Oconee Democrat Mike Evatt expressed his appreciation today for what Bob Brock, chairman of the county Election Commission, has done in his roles over the years. Brock was often the go-to individual for questions and help in correcting the wrongs in a period of nearly 40 years—-from the era of paper ballots to the computer way to cast and tally votes. And Evatt says Brock is well-deserving of his retirement. A drop-in reception in Brock’s honor will take place 2 to 4 o’clock Friday afternoon at Pine Street, the county administrative complex in Walhalla.

