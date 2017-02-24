To appoint or elect the education chief

Molly Spearman was elected by the people to be the South Carolina Superintendent of Education. But now in office in her first term, Spearman believes there’s a better way. She supports stripping the voters of the choice and allowing the governor to choose the person who carries out the state’s public education policies. State Senator Thomas Alexander believes there will be enough votes in the General Assembly to place the proposition on next year’s statewide ballot. Voters would have the choice converting the office to an appointment by the sitting governor or continuing to have the populace to make the decision. It’s believed South Carolina is one of only 13 states that still popularly choose the superintendent.

