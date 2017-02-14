Oconee school trustees at their regular meeting next week may vote to move up the start of classes next year—to avoid a total eclipse of the sun. The approved calendar for 2017-18 has classes starting Monday, August 21—the first day that districts are permitted to start school for a new year. But August 21 is also the date for the next total eclipse of the sun—when the moon passes between the earth and the sun totally or partly eclipsing the view of the sun from earth. To have the first day of school on the day of the eclipse, according to Michael Thorsland, would create chaos. So the district superintendent is asking the county trustees to consider changing first day of school to Thursday, August 17—provided the state legislature this month decides to grant the districts leeway.

