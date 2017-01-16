Toccoa touted as pool to fill Oconee jobs

The economic development recruiter for Oconee County, Richard Blackwell, senses a return of vibrancy to the economy. Case in point, he says, is the latest Oconee jobless rate which, at 3.8%, is below that which experts regard as full employment. With relatively so few county residents who are out of work and who are looking for work, Blackwell was asked Friday what industry is saying about the labor force availability. Blackwell says with the right skills or training, there are jobs available such as those which are offered by transfer case maker Borg Warner. He further identified Toccoa, Georgia as possibly being the place that could provide a pool of workers to fill Oconee County jobs. Blackwell said a major employer closed there last year and 200 people lost their jobs.

