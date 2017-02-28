Walhalla, SC— Toney Loudermilk Suttles, 88, wife of the late John Harold Suttles, of 175 Suttles Drive, Walhalla, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017 at her home. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.The family will receive friends immediately following the service in Oconee Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

