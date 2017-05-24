Top 2% in Walhalla classes named Rotary Scholars

In the waning days of the school year, Walhalla students were recognized as Rotary Scholars. The Rotarians announced this year’s awards during a luncheon Monday at the high school. Recipients in this year’s senior class were Catherine Lee, Jullian McNally, Maclaine Hanvey, Tyler Lowery, and Sydney Morris. Seniors who were Rotary Scholars in previous years were Ana Wright, Zachary Dandorph, Elijah Leap, Hannah Hewatt, and Samantha Lee. For each year a Walhalla student is named, it’s an additional $50 dollar award. Others awarded Monday were five members of the junior, sophomore, freshman, and 8th and 7th grade classes.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+