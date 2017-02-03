Topping off ceremony held for student center

Tri-County Technical College and Juneau Construction celebrated a milestone in the construction of the College’s $42-million Student Success Center with a topping off ceremony Thursday to commemorate the last piece of structural steel being put into place. In building construction, a topping off ceremony acknowledges when the last beam is placed atop a structure during its construction. Targeted completion date for the Student Success Center is December 27, 2017. Opening day is the first day of classes in January 2018. The College broke ground September 16, 2016, on the 75,000-square-foot Student Success Center, the first new building on the Pendleton Campus in two decades. The project will include a new building that houses a learning commons, library collections; meeting spaces; computer labs; study areas; supplemental instruction and tutoring spaces; Student Development Offices; Information Technology Services; College Bookstore; Café, Printing Services; shipping and receiving and a central chiller plant and chilled water loop. The project also includes a complete renovation of Ruby Hicks Hall.

