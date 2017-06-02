Tourism leader is retiring at Pendleton

Lake Hartwell Country Regional Tourism Executive Director Vicki Fletcher announced today that she will retire on June 30, 2017. “I have enjoyed my tenure as only the third Executive Director in the 51-year history of Lake Hartwell Country, formerly known as Pendleton District Historical, Recreational and Tourism Commission,” states Mrs. Fletcher. “As a trailblazing organization that came on the scene before the SC Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, this office holds the distinction of being the oldest Tourism Region in South Carolina. Just being around for 51 years is something of an accomplishment, but the real value of this office can be traced to a dedicated team who is always looking ahead to the next challenge. I am confident that the future is bright for this organization and for the Tourism Industry in our region.” After thanking Mrs. Fletcher for her leadership and service, Commission Chairman David Frock announced that Assistant Director Les McCall will take over as Executive Director, effective July 1, 2017. “Mr. McCall is a brilliant visionary who will lead us well,” states Mr. Frock. “His work at the Bart Garrison Agricultural Museum of South Carolina has already elevated the Commission’s profile both in our region and across the state. We are certain that he will take what is in place and build upon it for an even brighter future. In her time here, Vicki Fletcher has strengthened our office, our position in the community, and laid solid groundwork for growth and development of Lake Hartwell Country Regional Tourism Office. I am proud to be leading the next step forward and will be seeking to expand our impact in the region, forge partnerships, and increase community buy in,” stated McCall. “On behalf of myself and the staff of Lake Hartwell Country, I want to both thank Vicki Fletcher for her incredible service here, as well as express my gratitude to the Commission, our partners, and the great folks in our region. I look forward to working with you all.”

