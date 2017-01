The grassroots group Arm-In-Arm, formerly Gun Sense SC, is focusing its effort to curb gun violence by asking faith congregations to stand up this weekend against the violence. The group considers the violence to by a public health crisis in South Carolina. According to Arm-In-Arm, this weekend’s event is to honor those who died in the Charleston church tragedy and the death of first grader Jacob Hall at Townville Elementary School.

