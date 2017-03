A late night tractor-trailer truck fire on I-85 in Oconee County remains an accident scene this morning at exit 4 northbound. According to Rural Fire Dispatch, no one was hurt as the result of the fire and the load carried by the tractor trailer vehicle is considered non-hazardous. However, the ramp at exit 4 northbound remains closed. Fire fighters received the first call last night shortly before 10:30.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+