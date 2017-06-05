Traffic fatality south of Seneca

A motorcyclist lost his life yesterday morning in an accident five miles south of Seneca.  Killed was Eric Ray Sutherland of Anderson.  Coroner Karl Addis said the accident occurred at 7:55 am on Edgewood Drive in the Crossroads Community, not far from the home of Sutherland’s sister.  According to the highway patrol, Sutherland’s motorcycle went left of center and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by John Bernard McClintock of Seneca.  Trooper Joe Hovis said no charges were made.

 