Traffic fatality south of Seneca

A motorcyclist lost his life yesterday morning in an accident five miles south of Seneca. Killed was Eric Ray Sutherland of Anderson. Coroner Karl Addis said the accident occurred at 7:55 am on Edgewood Drive in the Crossroads Community, not far from the home of Sutherland’s sister. According to the highway patrol, Sutherland’s motorcycle went left of center and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by John Bernard McClintock of Seneca. Trooper Joe Hovis said no charges were made.

