Traffic stop leads to arrest on the Williams Farm Road

A 27-year old woman was placed into Oconee County custody when a deputy spotted an erratic moving pickup truck during the midnight hour last Friday near highway 59. The deputy stopped pickup on the Williams Farm Road. A warrant accuses Ashley Nicole Patrick of being a fugitive from justice in Tazewell County, Virginia where, according to the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, the 27-year old Patrick faces charges of child abuse and distribution of a controlled substance in the Commonwealth of Virginia. In Oconee County, she was ticketed for providing false information.

