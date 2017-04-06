Trafficking meth costs woman her freedom

A term of six years in prison was meted out in the Oconee General Sessions Court to a woman arrested last year on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine second offense. Judge Sprouse handed down to Malinda Gail Wilson a six-year sentence, with credit for time served in jail awaiting trial. Sprouse approved a straight six-year term recommended by the office of the 10th Circuit Solicitor. Wilson’s attorney, Samuel Tooker, told the judge his client made a wise decision to plead guilty to the crime.

