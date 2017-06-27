Transformer move to delay SC 130 traffic

The move of a Keowee Hydro Station transformer will cause traffic delays this week on part of SC 130. The transformer is to be moved from its location at the Newry railroad spur to a storage location at the Keowee Hydro Station. The move is planned for 8 o’clock Thursday morning and is expected to take four houses. The transformer will move from Newry up two-lane 130 and will take approximately four hours to complete. The highway will be open to traffic with only one lane for passing the unit while in motion. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays if you need to travel in the area during those four hours. Allow time while road and sidewalks are blocked. Wait times are anticipated. Friday is the alternate date in the event the move cannot be completed on Thursday.

