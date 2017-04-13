Tree removal to require temporary closing of Clemson Stree

A street in downtown Clemson will be closed periodically next week when workers remove a large tree. The work is scheduled between Tuesday and Thursday, April 18 to April 20, on Addison Lane. The tree removal is dependent on the weather. Those who live in the vicinity of Addison Lane or plan to visit there are asked to take alternate routes during the three-day period. Addison Lane runs off of College Avenue, beside the downtown police substation, and continues behind Holy Trinity Episcopal Church all the way to Pine Street.

