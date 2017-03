The Oconee Common Pleas judge predicts that a car accident trial could go into the hands of the jury during the 3 o’clock hour this afternoon. In the second day of the trial, both sides rested in the case of Whitfield against Shores. It’s a dispute involving Oconee resident Roger L. Whitfield and Virginia resident Logan Shores. The two men were involved in a traffic accident in 2013 on the Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

