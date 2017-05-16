Trial opens this morning at the Oconee Courthouse

Judge Thomas Hughston has instructed the parties involved in South Carolina versus Obregon to be ready for the start of trial at 9:30 this morning in the Oconee General Sessions Court. Defendant Jaimie Sabio Obregon is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree. The prosecutor indicated during pre-trial proceedings yesterday that she will call as her first witness an 11-year old girl, identified in yesterday’s proceedings as the alleged victim of the crime. Obregon was arrested in June 2014.

