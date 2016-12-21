Truck accident between Seneca and Clemson

An accident that is believed to have involved two trucks has blocked traffic on busy 123 this morning between Seneca and Clemson. Public safety responders are diverting traffic to back roads to avoid U-S 123 in the vicinity of Blue Ridge Orthopedics and the Wells Highway. The accident was reported by state troopers around 9:30 and as late as the 10 o’clock hour a large Dollar General truck was left across the four-lane highway. At the time: conditions included a heavy ground fog.

