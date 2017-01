The wreck of a large truck has blocked a Westminster intersection, and one public safety officer says 123 and 76 in front of Thrift Hardware will be blocked for several hours. The tractor-trailer was hauling rolled cardboard, and Fire Chief Chris Smith says they are waiting for a towing service to unload the trailer. The load shifted inside the trailer, and Smith says they are going to have to manually unload the contents.

