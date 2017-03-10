Trump “rhetoric” to play to Oconee advantage?

President Donald Trump’s push to stop the exodus of U-S manufacturing to countries such as Mexico could play into the hands of Oconee County. The reason, according to the Economic Alliance’s Richard Blackwell, is that one of the county’s “hot” prospects is an Oconee-based company wanting to expand and is considering both Oconee and Mexico for that expansion. Blackwell is optimistic for Oconee’s chances and is meeting at lunch today with the plant manager.

