Trustees approach first budget vote

In two weeks, Oconee trustees will be asked to cast their first vote on a new budget. Now, however, school budget writers have figures from one legislative chamber only on which to base their calculations for 2017-18. Gloria Moore, the district finance officer, gave the trustees projections based on House of Representatives projections. Moore awaits figures from the Senate, which could be higher. She now projects revenue and expenses at $95.8 million. Based on House numbers, she gave numbers for likely base student costs. Dr. Michael Thorsland, Superintendent, said his office is hearing that reassessment will increase the value of a tax mill.

