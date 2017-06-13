Trustees award their superintendent

Andy Inabinet, chairman of Oconee School Board, made the following announcement last night:  “The board is very pleased with Dr. Thorsland’s leadership and the direction he is carrying the district. He rated exemplary or proficient on all 8 evaluation indicators. The board will extend his contract 1 year and grant a 3% increase in compensation.”  That 3% increase will be added to Thorsland’s current salary of $141.8 thousand dollars.  The addition of the one year to the contract extends his employment with the district to June 2020.

 

 