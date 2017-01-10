Trustees likely to decide staggered starts

The idea of changing school hours has its detractors, but Chairman Andy Inabinet of the Oconee School Trustees has confidence in the administration to recommend changes that will enhance the learning environment. And one of those ways is to reduce the time that some students spend riding buses. After last night’s work session discussion, it was apparent that the trustees will vote during their regular meeting next week to go to staggered times, starting with the 2017-18 year in August. One of the changes will be to delay the start of middle schools to 8:30 and high schools to 8:45. The times for the end of the day will also change. The benefit, as explained by Dr. Michael Thorsland, superintendent, will be to allow some of the buses to run double routes in the morning, to reduce the time that students ride the buses. District Two trustee Joe Rukat estimated that the buses covering ten of the routes are on the road two hours or longer.

