The summer recess is no time for Oconee school trustees to relax. They are doing double-duty with a pair of meetings this afternoon and tonight. The school board’s annual planning session is 2 o’clock this afternoon at district headquarters, with reports on construction and capital improvements high on the agenda. At 6 tonight, the trustees hold their regular June meetings. They’ll conduct their annual evaluation of Dr. Michael Thorsland, superintendent.

