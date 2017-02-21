Trustees vote saves seven counselor positions

An Oconee School Board vote saved the jobs of seven mental health counselors. Dee-Dee Culbertson, who acted as a spokeswoman for the counselors, told reporters following last night’s vote: “I’m very happy with the reaction we received. We’re just here to serve the kinds, and we look forward to serving them the next year and for as long as they allow us to.” Culbertson made reference to the appeal that she made at the start of last night’s board meeting. The trustees also noted that they had received letters and emails from mental health counselors and those who support their cause to counsel children in what is considered a difficult environment today for students. The mental health counselors overcame the district leadership team recommendation as conveyed last night by Dr. Michael Thorsland, superintendent, that for budget-conscious reasons, the district should eliminate the positions and save $500 thousand dollars. Thorsland said the recommendation did not reflect dissatisfaction with the quality of work by the counselors. He expressed the hope to the trustees that, to fill the hole, the district could arrange counseling services thru the state Department of Mental Health for $175 thousand dollars. But trustees were sympathetic to the counselors’ plea. District One’s Jerry Lee said, “What we have works well.”

