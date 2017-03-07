TV sets preferred item for Wal-Mart shoplifter

Television sets were the preferred item of a shoplifter who struck the Seneca Wal-Mart three times during the last week of February. The crimes occurred February 21, 24, and 26 and the worth of the stolen TVs exceed $2 thousand. The Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help to identify a while male considered to be a suspect. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP. You don’t have to give your name. All information given is confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+